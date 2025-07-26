Fox Fuel injection questions

Oct 4, 2020
Florida
Before I get beat up this is about brand X... but it seems to me there are some knowledgable people on here that could lurn me on what scares me, Fuel injection....
People trying to convince me to go LS in my " other" project ( chevy).....
Was told to look at some aftermarket injection systems ( buy an LS3 long block instead of a complete crate engine) and use something like this, as they have a bit more WOW to them when the hood pops..
So my question(s)...
If I was to buy the Summit injection system attached here.....
It says ECM included.. So the computer is included??
Fuel system - NONE Does this mean I would need to buy injectors and such??
ignition system- NONE.. does this mean the included ECM ONLY runs the Fuel injection but NOT the ignition or that i need to buy sparkplugs and coil packs..
Power distribution- NONE ????????
I could save around $2500 using this instead of the stock chevy/ECM/intake besides the Looks good bling....

Any one help me out here some???
 

