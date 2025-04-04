I have 1991 mustang that got rebuilt and added a cam

Mechanic just said it was stage 2 cam thats all but anyway Ive recently been having an issue where sometimes after turning engine off it won't turn back on and will act as if there no gas but if i disconnect fuel pump it'll turn on normally and die since fuel pump is unplugged

Today April 3 2025 that happened at work and found out my mass sensor connector might've been lose or wires might be going bad since after that it ran fine



Also iac is disconnected since it revs to 3k Rpm when connected and car also loses power after driving for a while and starts bogging down and back fires from driving from a stop



could my mass sensor be causing all this?



Code connector is nowhere to be found so so cant get codes..