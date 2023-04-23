For those of you who have upgraded the fuel pump wiring, what gauge wire did you jump up to? Also, about the inertia cut off switch, did you bypass it or accept it's designed amp rating?



I'll be using a Foxbody inertia switch on a non ford vehicle as a safety to cut off pump in the event of a serious accident. The fuel pump wiring on that vehicle is way heavier than the wiring harness pigtail that plugs into the stock Ford inertia switch. I know on the Foxbody the inertia switch is directly in the + power feed to the pump itself.



On this other vehicle I'm mounting the inertia switch on the firewall. I wont be wiring it in to the main pump power line. Instead I have a choice. 1. wire it into the pump trigger wire between the PCM and fuel pump relay. 2. wire it in to the ignition feed that supply switching power for the relay itself. I'm leaning towards #2.



What are your opinions on how to utilize this inertia switch on this non ford project?