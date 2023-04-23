Electrical upgraded fuel pump wiring

For those of you who have upgraded the fuel pump wiring, what gauge wire did you jump up to? Also, about the inertia cut off switch, did you bypass it or accept it's designed amp rating?

I'll be using a Foxbody inertia switch on a non ford vehicle as a safety to cut off pump in the event of a serious accident. The fuel pump wiring on that vehicle is way heavier than the wiring harness pigtail that plugs into the stock Ford inertia switch. I know on the Foxbody the inertia switch is directly in the + power feed to the pump itself.

On this other vehicle I'm mounting the inertia switch on the firewall. I wont be wiring it in to the main pump power line. Instead I have a choice. 1. wire it into the pump trigger wire between the PCM and fuel pump relay. 2. wire it in to the ignition feed that supply switching power for the relay itself. I'm leaning towards #2.

What are your opinions on how to utilize this inertia switch on this non ford project?
 

#2
#2. I have it triggering a Bosch 30A relay that feeds the Walbro 255 lph intank pump. Used 12 ga wire from the relay to a weatherpak connector then to the pump.

You need to know what the maximum amp draw is for your pump and how far from the relay it will be to the pump to size the feed wire. Ground wire should be the same size. Same thing for the feed wire from the battery to the relay.
 
