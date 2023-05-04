Fuel Starvation Issue Carbureted 1987 5.0

65-Fstbk

65-Fstbk

5 Year Member
May 20, 2007
315
26
49
Vancouver, B.C. Canada
I took the car out for a drive, stopped and then when I returned it would crank but no fire.
Opened the hood and there's no fuel in the filter so I thought, hmmm out of gas (another story with gas gauge/sending unit - see end)
Got gas and put it in but it was not empty as got less than 15 litres in before it spewed back on me.
Got in and it fired up so I thought well that's kinda weird.
So now I am checking and I can drive it but when I open the hood there's no fuel left in the filter. I can start it and it will run but the fuel filter has nothing in it. It's like the motor is just barely getting enough to run but I can drive it.
Can anyone offer up suggestion on what the issue may be here?


Motor is a 1997 5.0L converted to carburetor.
All accessory parts were new...mechanical fuel pump, carb (Quickfuel slayer 600), fuel rails to carb, fuel tank, fuel lines (3/8")
I also put a new sending unit in the tank but the gauge did not register. I drained tank and removed sending unit and found the BRAND NEW brass float had a leak and was taking in fuel. Drained it and soldered the leak. I think there must still be a small leak in it b/c over the winter the gauge has now stopped moving more than a hair so I think the damn float has taken in fuel again.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Electrical Fuel gauge problem
Replies
7
Views
575
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Fuel Fuel Gage Sending Unit - Can the Displacer/Float be Replaced?
Replies
6
Views
515
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
sgtpepperthestang
Fuel Fuel gauge problem, says quarter full when empty
Replies
3
Views
293
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
B
1991 Ford Mustang LX - Sputtering
Replies
8
Views
670
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blueinfan
B
93CalypsoConvert
Engine Fuel pickup problems
Replies
15
Views
609
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
93CalypsoConvert
93CalypsoConvert
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu