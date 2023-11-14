Fuse holder?

D

dragstart

Member
Sep 26, 2023
7
1
13
New Smyrna Beach
#1
My newly aquired '91 LX has electric fans and as I was rerouting some wiring, I came across this inline fuse holder that is obviously no longer functioning as a fuse as it is FUSED. What type of holder is it and where available, or does it matter what I replace it with?

More info...........power to the fans comes from solenoid and back from
PXL_20231114_194133036.jpg
PXL_20231114_194202950.MP.jpg
PXL_20231114_194119930.jpg
the fans to a relay. The fuse is in between the fans and the relay.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20231114_194153084.jpg
    PXL_20231114_194153084.jpg
    416.7 KB · Views: 5

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KRUISR
Contour Fans - What you need to know
Replies
29
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
B
Electrical Wiring Struggles!
Replies
6
Views
599
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vferrizz
vferrizz
ras50gt
Electrical Mystery spliced fuse at Ignition Switch
Replies
4
Views
610
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
Waz900
Electrical Starter blowing mega fuse to trunk battery
Replies
18
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rdub6
Rdub6
AeroCoupe
Fuel Fuel Pump Rewire, New Fuel Lines, and Installation of New Fuel Pump Hanger with AN6 Connections
Replies
33
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu