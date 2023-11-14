dragstart
My newly aquired '91 LX has electric fans and as I was rerouting some wiring, I came across this inline fuse holder that is obviously no longer functioning as a fuse as it is FUSED. What type of holder is it and where available, or does it matter what I replace it with?
More info...........power to the fans comes from solenoid and back fromthe fans to a relay. The fuse is in between the fans and the relay.
