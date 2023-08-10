Fuel Gas guage not passing the half full mark

MUSTANGJOE

MUSTANGJOE

Silver Stanger
Founding Member
Apr 9, 2002
1,631
17
59
#1
Hi everyone,

I have a small issue with my 91 GT.

Just filled up the gas today as the guage was on empty. Now the gas guage does not go past the half full mark? I filled it up to the max, it should be at full.

what do you think the problem is? Faulty sending unit?

thank u!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Electrical Wiring Struggles!
Replies
6
Views
353
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vferrizz
vferrizz
T
Resolved 1989 GT Slight Stutter Under Load
Replies
3
Views
385
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Tim83
T
R82148V
Engine Cooling reservoir questions
Replies
12
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
Electrical New Codes 29/98/66 - wont run unless MAF unplugged (all volt and ohms checked at maf)
Replies
6
Views
669
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
O
2017 Mustang GT Driver Power Window Oddities
Replies
0
Views
122
2015 - 2023 Specific Tech
ou18
O
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu