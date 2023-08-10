MUSTANGJOE
Silver Stanger
Founding Member
-
- Apr 9, 2002
-
- 1,631
-
- 17
-
- 59
Hi everyone,
I have a small issue with my 91 GT.
Just filled up the gas today as the guage was on empty. Now the gas guage does not go past the half full mark? I filled it up to the max, it should be at full.
what do you think the problem is? Faulty sending unit?
thank u!
I have a small issue with my 91 GT.
Just filled up the gas today as the guage was on empty. Now the gas guage does not go past the half full mark? I filled it up to the max, it should be at full.
what do you think the problem is? Faulty sending unit?
thank u!