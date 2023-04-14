Gas smell inside 97 stang…. Strong fumes! Help.

Hello All.

I Took my 97 gt vert out today and had the top down. I’ve had this problem but it seems to be getting worse pretty fast. All I smell is raw gas inside the car. It seems to be when I put gas in the tank. Especially above 1/2-full. To the point where I can barely drive with the smell. I replaced the gas filler grommet a couple months ago so I’m pretty sure it’s not that. There is no gas leaking from the car. There is also no check engine light. I have no idea what it could be. If it was a vent line from the tank wouldn’t that set a check engine light? Must not be the purge line or that would set off a evap code. Has anyone had this before?



Would anyone know what lines it could be or a line to smoke and see if there is a leak. Trying everything I can before having to drop the tank. Thanks.