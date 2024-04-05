So while working on my 83 seeing if I can get my gas tank sending unit to work, I smelled burnt wires coming from behind my dash..

No smoke, and just enough smell that I wasn't sure.. Ignition switch off and on a few times and yeah somethings happening..

Only happens when the ignition switch is on. While feeling around for any hot wires, the bundle coming from the ignition switch was pretty warm



I have seen the ignition switch stories pop up here, seems as someone said my 83 is before the " problem " ones??

Unplugged the loom from the switch and I could not see any burnt connectors...

I am going to remove the dash and try to spread apart the wires in the ignition loom and see if I can trace it down to any specific wire.. by smell or heat if I don't see anything obvious...



Can't say for sure, but my fuel gauge dropped to empty when I first smelled the burning and I spent a little time on it and I was getting nowhere..



Any direction here from you guru's?