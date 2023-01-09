AnthonyA1234
Active Member
-
- Aug 17, 2020
-
- 285
-
- 33
-
- 38
What’s the easiest way to install the led bulbs and know that they are all in the right way so that they’ll work?
Also, which bulbs would you guys who have done the conversion recommend leaving as halogens? I’ve seen some say they leave the hight beams and blinkers as halogens because they’re too bright as leds.
Also, which bulbs would you guys who have done the conversion recommend leaving as halogens? I’ve seen some say they leave the hight beams and blinkers as halogens because they’re too bright as leds.