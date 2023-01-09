So I've done some more research on deleting that airbag bulb. if you remove the bulb the car will beep whenever you start it. So the next best option is to cover up the bulb with something and leave it in there. I saw one guy in a forum say he put some electrical tape over the bulb but I'm not sure how that would hold up over time with the heat. Any ideas on what I could cover up that bulb with? Or would that electrical tape work?