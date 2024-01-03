sav22rem22
So I just got done installing my new 5.0 Resto DD “Factory Inspired cluster in my 89 GT and while I had everything apart I also replaced my hvac controls entirely because my old set was missing a mounting tab and the face of the temp control was gouged.
When turning on the headlights, the gauge cluster lights up as it should but the hvac controls don’t. The old ones lit up and worked fine and I even transferred my old LED bulbs to the new one.
Does anyone have a diagram for the lighting on the HVAC controls or maybe which wire to check power for? I should also mention the dimmer switch is new and works fine.
