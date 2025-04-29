Gifted a Junk 1976 Mustang II with plans for a radical conversion!

Welcome to the group!To try and answer some of your questions to the best of my ability....The stock engine mount locations should be sufficient as long as you're not intending to go with an insane amount of power. My car uses all stock mounts (well, the transmission crossmember has been modified....) and holds a 302 with 265hp/300lbft at the wheel. This also applies to the rear.IF (and this may be a big if....) you're able to find a mid 80's 5.0 HO, they were equipped with aluminum intake manifolds. You'll be out of luck sourcing a stock Ford aluminum head UNLESS you go with one of their aftermarket offerings.The 8 inch rear can be upgraded almost as easily and readily as a 9 inch. There are a number of vendors that offer differentials, gears, and axles should you decide to go that route.A more readily available and more stout (than the original 4 speed....) T5 can be swapped pretty easily as long as you have all of the proper accompanying parts (bell housing, flywheel, pedals, etc....) - there have been a number of IIs with T5's swapped, mine included.I think I hit on all of your posted questions. If not, or if you have more, post them up!