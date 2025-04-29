Gifted a Junk 1976 Mustang II with plans for a radical conversion!

MXGerry
Member
-
- Apr 29, 2025
-
- 4
-
- 2
-
- 13
Greetings from Central Mexico. Recently I was "gifted" with a junk and stripped 1976 Mustang II having a supposed 302 engine with a four-speed transmission and 8 inch rear end. As it is already stripped inside and out, my goal is to convert it to APPEAR as an open-wheel or asphalt circle track Modified which often used Mustang II or Pinto bodies. This vehicle will be street legal by Mexico's loose standards and used for parades and promotion purposes.
My plan is to re-enforce the unibody construction with metal laminates (top and bottom) plus increase structural integrity with some form of a "safety" cage. The cockpit will only have two seats with a full, smooth metal interior.
MAJOR QUESTIONS!
1) Can the original points of mounting the engine, transmission, rear leaf springs etc. be re-enforced and used?
2) Are there any stock Ford/Mercury components such as replacing the iron 302 head and carbureted intake manifold with lighter aluminum? Upgrade of the stock four-speed transmission mated to the 302 engine? Upgrades to the 8 inch rear end? etc.
THANKS IN ADVANCE!!
MXGerry
My plan is to re-enforce the unibody construction with metal laminates (top and bottom) plus increase structural integrity with some form of a "safety" cage. The cockpit will only have two seats with a full, smooth metal interior.
MAJOR QUESTIONS!
1) Can the original points of mounting the engine, transmission, rear leaf springs etc. be re-enforced and used?
2) Are there any stock Ford/Mercury components such as replacing the iron 302 head and carbureted intake manifold with lighter aluminum? Upgrade of the stock four-speed transmission mated to the 302 engine? Upgrades to the 8 inch rear end? etc.
THANKS IN ADVANCE!!
MXGerry
Attachments
Last edited: