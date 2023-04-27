Hey guys,



I couldn't find a solution to this issue searching (or I didn't look hard enough) I just recently swapped my car from Cobra front brakes and Rear drums to ATS Calipers, Taurus rear calipers, stainless braided hoses, new rear lines, 93 Cobra booster, 94/95 GT M/C all brand new parts. we bled the brakes over the weekend and got all the air (I think) out of the lines. I was finally able to take the car out today and I'm experiencing some problems.



With the engine off, the pedal is stiff with a little give.

With the engine On, pedal straight to the floor but pumping the brake a bit it hardens up.



I took the Car around the block and the pedal was going straight to the floor (unsafe to drive) so I got it back home and noticed the Booster is making a Whooshing sound and the pedal takes a bit to come up, seems to only do this when the engine is running, Vacuum leak?



I'm thinking there could still be air in the lines, potentially a bad M/C or booster these are all brand new parts I know that doesn't mean anything but it's unlikely. I have a brand new 93 cobra M/C I could swap out if I need to.



Anyone have any suggestions or obvious things I might have missed, I checked for leaks and nothing was evident.