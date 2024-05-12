Gt40 explorer engine power numbers

Dontknowchit
So, the 5.0 HO made 225hp in the mustang (E7 heads), and the explorer made 215hp with the gt40 heads and intake, stillon the same 302.........
"By 1997, the V8 was offered with nearly all trims (except XL[14]) and was paired with all-wheel drive; output was increased to 215 hp (160 kW) (from revised cylinder heads)."
My question is that how then if we bolt gt40 heads and intake can we get 275 from the mustang when it is effectivley bolted to the same 302 block?