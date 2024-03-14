slow84lx
clean it good before insertion
-
- Jul 3, 2005
-
- 320
-
- 154
-
- 63
GT40 cylinder head for sale. Bare.
Brand new - bare. Never assembled or used.
Ink jet print from factory still visible. 12-04-1995. See picture.
Only one head available.
$750 or best offer.
Message me here.
Located in Plano, Texas.
More pictures available and will be added.
Brand new - bare. Never assembled or used.
Ink jet print from factory still visible. 12-04-1995. See picture.
Only one head available.
$750 or best offer.
Message me here.
Located in Plano, Texas.
More pictures available and will be added.
Attachments
Last edited: