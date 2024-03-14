For Sale GT40 head - Brand new

S

slow84lx

clean it good before insertion
Jul 3, 2005
320
154
63
Dallas, TX
#1
GT40 cylinder head for sale. Bare.

Brand new - bare. Never assembled or used.

Ink jet print from factory still visible. 12-04-1995. See picture.

Only one head available.

$750 or best offer.

Message me here.

Located in Plano, Texas.

More pictures available and will be added.
 

Attachments

  • 20240310_153936.jpg
    20240310_153936.jpg
    991.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 20240310_153706.jpg
    20240310_153706.jpg
    850.8 KB · Views: 1
  • 20240310_153820.jpg
    20240310_153820.jpg
    782.8 KB · Views: 1
  • 20240310_153755.jpg
    20240310_153755.jpg
    481.5 KB · Views: 1
  • 20240310_153908.jpg
    20240310_153908.jpg
    1.4 MB · Views: 1
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
SOLD Trick Flow 351w R series EFI manifold upper and lower NEW In BOX NEVER installed
Replies
2
Views
272
Engine and Power Adder
Hizdudeness
H
S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
4
Views
3K
Engine and Power Adder
Ang3lgarcia
A
H
'86 New Turbo Build First Start/Idle Trouble. Full Tune specs attached
Replies
8
Views
2K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Heffay
H
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Freakinstang
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu