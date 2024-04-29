Iceman1998
Looking for some thoughts on this issue.
I have an '88 vert (Speed density) that is pretty much stock other than a GT40 upper and lower intake from an explorer with EGR. I'm having an issue with the car idling rough, a smell of fuel, and hard to start when the car is warm. I put the code reader on and the only code it pulled was 67, which says its a A/C pressure sensor circuit error.
I have replaced the following.
Thanks in advance.
- Cap and rotor (Motorcraft)
- Ford racing plug wires
- Throttle body 70mm
- K&N Filter (in stock box)
- fuel pressure regulator
