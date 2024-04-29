Engine Hard to start, Smell of gas around car, Rough idle

Looking for some thoughts on this issue.

I have an '88 vert (Speed density) that is pretty much stock other than a GT40 upper and lower intake from an explorer with EGR. I'm having an issue with the car idling rough, a smell of fuel, and hard to start when the car is warm. I put the code reader on and the only code it pulled was 67, which says its a A/C pressure sensor circuit error.

I have replaced the following.
  • Cap and rotor (Motorcraft)
  • Ford racing plug wires
  • Throttle body 70mm
  • K&N Filter (in stock box)
  • fuel pressure regulator
Any ideas what might be causing this condition?

Thanks in advance.
 

Speed Density cars are VERY sensitive to vac leaks. having one may or may not generate a code

Code 67 means:
-Clutch safety switch (clutch not depressed)
-A/C is on (or for some reason the computer thinks it is)
-Neutral sensing switch on the T5 (not plugged in, or trans was in gear)

Try rerunning the codes with the clutch pedal pressed in, this should allow you to proceed to the engine running codes and possibly give you some useful data.

I would plan to smoke test the engine for vac leaks.
 
