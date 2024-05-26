Hi All, I have an '87 GT Convertible that had a broken headlight switch. There was a lot of play in the switch so the lights would come on and off at will which as one could imagine is not very safe. So, I installed a replacement I got from a reputable seller on eBay. The headlights work perfectly fine. However, the parking lights and instrument panel do not light up at all when they are supposed to. the parking lights only come on in that weird halfway position between turning on the parking lights and the headlights. I don't know if it makes any sense, but the parking lights and instrument cluster only come on when switching from parking lights to headlights. If you hold it halfway between the two switch positions, they stay on. Even so, it’s very finicky and definitely not how the car should be operated. I've checked and the fuse is intact. Has anyone had a similar issue? What can I do to fix it so my instrument panel lights come on with the headlights? Thanks.