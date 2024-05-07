Getting things to work and display correctly on my cluster. I would appreciate anyone's two cent's worth.

To give a walkthrough on what the video is showing in the URL: First is turn signal Left with Solid indicator showing on Dash, and both front and rear Exterior left Turn signals. Turn Signal Flasher is not activating with left turn. Right turn signal Flashes correctly, however the Light on the dash does not illuminate. When pressing the Hazard switch, All 4 hazards flash outside correctly, the driver left flashes, the passenger side does not. High Beam Indicator does not display. I have two verified 87-89 style Clusters, however both circuit boards are in pretty rough shape and appear to gain no extra functions replacing. When I got the clusters, all of the light bulbs were removed and I put bulb in every socket, Could this be causing an issue? Can someone photograph how its supposed to be? I also don't know if the Brake light is supposed to illuminate when I pull the Emergency Brake but I have not been able to get that to do anything either. The Belts Light does illuminate when going from the off to Run position for 3-5 seconds and does not reappear, even though I do not have the seat on. I did have the vehicle running before recording video and did not change anything. I included A Turn Signal Hazard Diagram.I have replaced Both Flashers, Headlight Switch, Rheostat Dimmer Switch, Flasher Switch. All Parking Lamps work on vehicle. The only Lights that dont work correctly are these Dash lights and the turn signals. I don't even care if I fix the Right Turn Signal at this point, I just need the left. D: