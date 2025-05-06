Engine Heater hose restrictor purpose

Mcmahst

Mcmahst

Active Member
Jan 19, 2021
490
191
53
Upland, ca fort Mohave, az
#1
I’m trying to tie an 87 TBird 5.0 manifold heater flow lines with my 73 heater core. I understand there is a restrictor used in one of the heater hoses. My questions are, 1. Which of the hoses have the restrictor, and 2. Why did Ford use a hose with a restrictor? Here is my setup so far:

IMG_3641.webp

I’m still trying to source two molded heater hoses that I can modify to replace that 180 degree hose, so I’ll have a working heater. Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
The "pressure" side, going [into] the heater core, is the one with the restrictor.


The purpose is to reduce shock from pressure changes (extends life of core) in the cooling system and give the water in the block, "heating priority" before the t-stat opens.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Engine Help identifying part# small ID molded heater hose
Replies
0
Views
34
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mads
M
b_arrington
Engine 66 heater box hoses to 5.0 heater hard tubes
Replies
28
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Mcmahst
Fuel 87 5.0 Fuel rail lines
Replies
15
Views
332
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mcmahst
Mcmahst
C
Engine Code 13 and high idle
Replies
17
Views
287
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Mcmahst
Engine An engine building combo with stock Speed Density (SD) system
Replies
11
Views
315
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mcmahst
Mcmahst
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu