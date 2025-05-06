Mcmahst
I’m trying to tie an 87 TBird 5.0 manifold heater flow lines with my 73 heater core. I understand there is a restrictor used in one of the heater hoses. My questions are, 1. Which of the hoses have the restrictor, and 2. Why did Ford use a hose with a restrictor? Here is my setup so far:
I’m still trying to source two molded heater hoses that I can modify to replace that 180 degree hose, so I’ll have a working heater. Thanks.
