My 92 5.0 still has the factory heater hoses and spring clamps. I noticed some steam rising back by the firewall. I can see coolant seeping at the hose connection. Maybe it’s the clamp leaking? I wonder if a quality screw type clamp will seal it?
On the other hand do these aged hoses just need to be replaced? I’m thinking maybe they’re seeping right through the lose laminations.
What do you think of this hose kit? Any better or less expensive options?
