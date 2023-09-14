Andresquintana.mma
Active Member
-
- Nov 28, 2014
-
- 169
-
- 17
-
- 28
Quick question. My fuel line ripped where the rubber hose connects to the metal connector while doing an engine swap.
Is there a hose I can grab from AutoZone/ O’Reillys?
Or am I better off going with an LMR replacement? https://lmr.com/item/LRS-9964B-K/mu...HIf0QIdSBktW7jP2N9WBNvtfeSyzKS0RoC21oQAvD_BwE
Is there a hose I can grab from AutoZone/ O’Reillys?
Or am I better off going with an LMR replacement? https://lmr.com/item/LRS-9964B-K/mu...HIf0QIdSBktW7jP2N9WBNvtfeSyzKS0RoC21oQAvD_BwE