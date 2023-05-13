Hello all from SWE

Hello from Sweden! I bought my sn95 1995 gt a year ago as my first car to Tinker with and see where it takes me!
Im new to fixing cars and chose the sn95 due too it being easy too work on (ive read ) and i am new to all this.
I joined the site/forum for knowledge and help in issues that might come my way and maybe one day help others!
