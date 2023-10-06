Hello Mustang Modders

drofdeath

drofdeath

New Member
Oct 6, 2023
4
0
1
Wainfleet Ontario Canada
#1
Hello to everyone. My name is Mike, and I am the proud owner of a heavily modified 2002 Mustang GT. To much to list, but here is the
TLDR.
MMR 4.75 long block, ported TF heads, stage 3 comp cams, Lentech 4R70W with 3000 stall and full manual valve body and trans brake, 4.10 gears, Zex nitrous, HP tuners,.......... Has run 11.34 @119
Looking for ideas and advice on some tech issues, and to share my experience in building this vehicle, and how I solved the problems I encountered.
I have owned this car since 2004 and have been modding it for just as long. Picture is from a few years ago at TMP in Cayuga, Ontario.
If this is your track, I am very interested to make your acquaintance.
CachedImage_1600_900_POS3.png
 

