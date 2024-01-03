Help! A4LD valve body bolt length problem.

I have a 93 hatchback with a 2.3L and the A4LD auto. A while back my son called needing it towed. The car would die as soon as it was put in gear. After getting it home, I jacked up the back and tried again. It still died, so I revved it a bit and dropped it in gear. The wheels turned as long as I didn't let it drop to idle. After checking around on the net, I decided the most likely cause was that the TCC solenoid was stuck, causing it to be perpetually in OD. I bought new solenoids and of course, had to drop the valve body the remove them. At the time, I didn't realize or notice that there are several different bolt lengths, so I didn't note which lengths came out of which holes. I subsequently obtained a manual which give the bolt lengths and locations. The problem is that I am supposed to have 19 40mm bolts and only 1 35mm bolt, along with 5 45mm and 1 30mm. What I have is 17 40mm and 3 35mm bolts. Since these bolts are impossible to find, it's likely it came that way from the factory. maybe the assembler in France had one glass of wine too many at lunch. The problem is that I don't know which of the holes that require the 40mm bolts had the 35mm bolts. Moreover, from a functional and reliability standpoint, where should I put them? Any thoughts?