Help Choosing Holley Sniper EFI

93gtmustang
Oct 21, 2006
I'm ready to upgrade my EFI. Looking for some input on which package to go with.
I like the 4-barrel type. Looks like the way to go for a drag race only car?
Thanks!
Holley Sniper EFI 550-511-BXX Holley Sniper 2 EFI - Black
The #1 EFI conversion system just got better! Introducing Sniper 2 EFI - a self-tuning, easy-to-install, EFI conversion for common 4-barrel (4150 flange) style carburetors. We took everything that we learned from the original Sniper EFI system and added 14 new features that will make your EFI...
www.holley.com
Holley EFI 550-937 Holley EFI Terminator X - Ford MPFI Kit
Take control of your conventional Ford engine with Terminator X! Don't settle for a factory ECU with a cumbersome tuning interface or pre-programmed tuning chip when you can have complete control of your engine, self-learning fuel strategies and the proven, race-winning technology of Holley EFI...
www.holley.com