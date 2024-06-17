Help Choosing Holley Sniper EFI

93gtmustang

93gtmustang

5 Year Member
Oct 21, 2006
410
15
29
#1
I'm ready to upgrade my EFI. Looking for some input on which package to go with.
I like the 4-barrel type. Looks like the way to go for a drag race only car?
Thanks!

Holley Sniper EFI 550-511-BXX Holley Sniper 2 EFI - Black

The #1 EFI conversion system just got better! Introducing Sniper 2 EFI - a self-tuning, easy-to-install, EFI conversion for common 4-barrel (4150 flange) style carburetors. We took everything that we learned from the original Sniper EFI system and added 14 new features that will make your EFI...
www.holley.com www.holley.com

Holley EFI 550-937 Holley EFI Terminator X - Ford MPFI Kit

Take control of your conventional Ford engine with Terminator X! Don't settle for a factory ECU with a cumbersome tuning interface or pre-programmed tuning chip when you can have complete control of your engine, self-learning fuel strategies and the proven, race-winning technology of Holley EFI...
www.holley.com www.holley.com
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Noobz347
Looking for Part Info [then] transitioning to an F100 build from an 89 Roller
Replies
7
Views
644
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
3
Views
669
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
G
1997 Merc Mountaineer drivetrain and Holley TXM 550-943
Replies
2
Views
653
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
S
Mustang 200 EFI Conversion
Replies
20
Views
5K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Scuderia
S
LX Dave
Holley Sniper review - The good, the bad, and learn from my frustration
Replies
32
Views
43K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu