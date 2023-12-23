Where does PCM relay ground to in 93 Fox?

Where does the PCM relay go to ground in a 1993 5.0 LX Hatch?



It’s an oddly specific question, I’ve been having trouble with my fuel pump relay not priming when the ignition is turned on for any period of time. When bypassing the ignition by giving the self test connector power the FP relay primes and the fuel pump runs. This led to me locating the PCM relay and testing the voltages of the yellow (always hot) wire and the red and green (signal from ignition) wire. I’ve narrowed down the issue by determining that the yellow wire is supplying 12 volts from the battery to the PCM relay and the ignition is properly signaling the PCM relay to prime when switched on, but even after feeling the PCM relay prime and click in my hand, it is still not sending power through the red wire to the FP relay. This leads me to believe that there is an issue with the black and yellow ground wire on the PCM relay because every other wire seems to be doing its job. I’ve been trying to locate were this wire goes to ground but I can’t seem to locate it. If anyone has had a similar issue please let me know. Thanks