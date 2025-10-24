Help! Problem with replacment window regulator motor

Car - 1987 Mustang
Passenger side window
Mine was getting very slow up and down.
Ordered a new one from LMR. Part number E1ZZ-6623394.
Description - 79-93 Door Window RH
Pulled my old one out, it was already some cheap aftermarket.
Went to put new one in but holes are not the same, don't line up.
See pics.
Why is this different?
LMR seems to only carry the one I have, so no alternative.
