Help putting a combo around TFS 170 heads.

Yellow5.094 said: N-41 Anderson cam has great lope/chop to it and good rpm range of 1500-6300. Will work good with tfs heads and then some, the cam is only a .515 lift compared to the stock .498 ish lift, so you shouldn't have to worry about PTV with stock pistons being notched for up to .550 lift. Sounds good and is still a mild cam that will work well with stock EEC. Nothing too aggressive and will get you good power numbers.



As for heads, I am actually in the exact same boat you are, same build and what not with a 94' 302 bored to a 306, I just want to find the best combo to make 350whp, low end torque and cam that doesn't make 0 power past 5k ish like the stock one. (However I have a T5)



The enforcer heads have a CFM of 257 at .550 lift, which is the best for "budget heads" except for the ProMaxx which is at 265cfm, but have fair seals and not as strong valvetrain. So I've been in quite the teeter totter myself with heads.

what did you end up deciding on for heads for your combo? I'll post what i said in another forum about my aspriations-I replied to a guy who said: I don't have an opinion, but ... One thing you might consider is the usable rpm range of the engines. An engine that is good from 1,000 to 5,000 (5:1 range) is more useful than one that is good from 3,000 to 6,000 (2:1 range).Me:with what you said about usable rpm range of an engine, what cubic inches fit in that category? Which would be perfect? I'm thinking 331 but if one chooses to just go dart block and don't want a 347 and chooses a 363, what setup for the 363 head cc and intake (fuel injected for my 95)? I have TF 170 heads now and a performer 2 intake btw on my 302 but @ 200k miles I think she is definitely tired. I'm going to do a dry and wet compression test friday to see what I find out. If it's time to rebuild I'm thinking 331 but wondering if I should just go stock block. I think i'll be fine because the car is just a nice weekend driver , no track and just play around on the street to my choosing but still not race on the street just mess with other cars sometimes lol. And I have 2 other cars too by the way and one more 95 that I'll likely build. I spend most of my time definitely in the lower rpm range until I feel like winding it up so I'll need her to be nice and nasty down low......