Hi all, I searched all the forums but couldn’t find anything related to my questions.
have a 306 roller with flat top pistons, 170 twisted wedge as cast, stage 1 TFS cam and TFS upper/lower intakes. This engine is running nice but I’m tempted to build a 351W but need to do that on a very constrained budget.
I want to send those flat tops to the 351W as well as the cam and heads, I will port/polish the heads before moving them on. I will send the stage 1 cam and the upper intake too. I know the lower don’t fit so need to buy one.
So will those parts from my 306 fit into the 351W block? The flat tops have valve relieves. I’m not racing my actual 306 so the pistons haven’t been stressed out too much, but will they fit without potential issues in the 351 block??? What about the rest of the parts.
Let me know if you see any future in my super low budget project, or I just forget about it.
Thank you much
