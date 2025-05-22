Let me clarify my statement a bit.

I'm not speaking to the shortblock aspect of the project.

My thoughts are if you have a good 306 currently, it's certainly not worth it to take it apart, buy all the 351 swap parts (which is going to add up), pay all the machine shop labor and then reuse 302 top end parts.

302 top end parts give you close to 302 results.

Let's not forget many of these projects go sideways, so who knows what you will encounter outside of what is predictable.



You could spend some money on mild head work (valve job, springs, bowl cleanup) with port matching to the lower intake, a custom cam (for sure) and make just as much power and spend probably 80% less money and do very little work.



Maybe even consider a used vortech and leave the parts you have and just upgrade the meter and injectors.



If you really want the 351, build a stroker on the stand purpose built from the ground up.

Take your time and do it right over the next few years.