Hidden nitrous under EFI intake anyone?

I wanted to plumb my own nitrous kit on a GT40 intake for a second stage as I'm running a plate kit for my first stage and I've never seen a ford EFI intake plumbed for a Sneaky Pete style direct port kit under the intake. Anyone ever done this on here? What advice can you share?

166352792_824686195066111_1290111401547896729_n.webp


2.webp


3.webp
4.webp
 
#5
I do understand the appreciation of a technical exercise, but from a practical stand point it won't work on that engine for 2 reasons. The way to hide a nitrous kit to win races is to hide a single jet dry kit. Hide the nozzle inside a copper NPT nipple, and put a rubber vacuum hose over it so it looks like a vacuum line. Tuck the fuel pressure T under the manifold, and hide the solenoids in the fender. That's going to give you as little as 50 extra hp without anyone noticing to get you past someone.

First reason this isn't going to work is pretty obvious, that nitrous kit is going to have to be tuned; which means changing jets, which means pulling the intake in between dyno pulls. at $110/hr of dyno time. Second reason is that when a small block Ford with a GT40 intake gets hit with a fogger shot, that bitch is going to grunt so hard that everyone is going to know what you did there. Even the Honda Civic kids are going to know you just shot a huge wad of giggle juice into it. If it were an 800hp BBC, it might go un noticed, but not on a GT40 intake SBC. So you win one race, and every other race will be predicated on that fact that everyone knows you are hiding a nitrous kit. That, and your credibility has been soiled.

As a technical exercise, that's some pretty slick work there. I like it.

Kurt
 
#6
revhead347 said:
I do understand the appreciation of a technical exercise, but from a practical stand point it won't work on that engine for 2 reasons. The way to hide a nitrous kit to win races is to hide a single jet dry kit. Hide the nozzle inside a copper NPT nipple, and put a rubber vacuum hose over it so it looks like a vacuum line. Tuck the fuel pressure T under the manifold, and hide the solenoids in the fender. That's going to give you as little as 50 extra hp without anyone noticing to get you past someone.

First reason this isn't going to work is pretty obvious, that nitrous kit is going to have to be tuned; which means changing jets, which means pulling the intake in between dyno pulls. at $110/hr of dyno time. Second reason is that when a small block Ford with a GT40 intake gets hit with a fogger shot, that bitch is going to grunt so hard that everyone is going to know what you did there. Even the Honda Civic kids are going to know you just shot a huge wad of giggle juice into it. If it were an 800hp BBC, it might go un noticed, but not on a GT40 intake SBC. So you win one race, and every other race will be predicated on that fact that everyone knows you are hiding a nitrous kit. That, and your credibility has been soiled.

As a technical exercise, that's some pretty slick work there. I like it.

Kurt
I appreciate your comments and compliments thanks. But I have some differences in opinion here. No dyno time, I won't be changing jets etc... It's a pretty simple jet spread it'll be very close to start and I can tune it at the track after that. I've run a 200 shot on a stock motor for about 10 years. I'm not trying to hustle anyone for $$. Just wanted to build something that was different and bad ass. The motor is a 331 with a visible GT40 wet plate kit on it so I'm not trying to pretend that I'm not spraying. The surprise will be that I have a second stage if the first is not enough. The GT40 plate kit has issues at around 200 hp with distribution so I'll jet it at 100hp and spray the rest through the hidden fogger.

8fcb78202eb4545f982f60c376471dae.webp
 
#7
DAVE94LIGHTNING said:
I appreciate your comments and compliments thanks. But I have some differences in opinion here. No dyno time, I won't be changing jets etc... It's a pretty simple jet spread it'll be very close to start and I can tune it at the track after that. I've run a 200 shot on a stock motor for about 10 years. I'm not trying to hustle anyone for $$. Just wanted to build something that was different and bad ass. The motor is a 331 with a visible GT40 wet plate kit on it so I'm not trying to pretend that I'm not spraying. The surprise will be that I have a second stage if the first is not enough. The GT40 plate kit has issues at around 200 hp with distribution so I'll jet it at 100hp and spray the rest through the hidden fogger.

8fcb78202eb4545f982f60c376471dae.jpg
That's weird. I've put 200hp through a single nozzle before. I wouldn't think a plate kit would have any trouble. You have a really clean setup. I do think you would be better off doing some tuning. At least put a wide band on it, and make sure it's burning right. It's good to see that there are people out there still doing hardcore nitrous setups.

Kurt
 
#8
revhead347 said:
That's weird. I've put 200hp through a single nozzle before. I wouldn't think a plate kit would have any trouble. You have a really clean setup. I do think you would be better off doing some tuning. At least put a wide band on it, and make sure it's burning right. It's good to see that there are people out there still doing hardcore nitrous setups.

Kurt
Yeah depending on where the single nozzle is placed it may actually distribute the mixture more evenly. On these plate kits for the EFI intakes the #1 and #5 runners tend to run hotter and burn plugs up due to distribution issues.
 
#9
DAVE94LIGHTNING said:
Yeah depending on where the single nozzle is placed it may actually distribute the mixture more evenly. On these plate kits for the EFI intakes the #1 and #5 runners tend to run hotter and burn plugs up due to distribution issues.
The #1 and #5 cylinder on a 302 generally runs a little leaner due to the longer runner. The fogger will be a good fix for that. Just run an extra .002" of fuel jet on those cylinders. Are you running an independent fuel cell for the nitrous?

Kurt
 
#10
revhead347 said:
The #1 and #5 cylinder on a 302 generally runs a little leaner due to the longer runner. The fogger will be a good fix for that. Just run an extra .002" of fuel jet on those cylinders. Are you running an independent fuel cell for the nitrous?

Kurt
Yeah I know those are the usual problem cylinders due to the longer runners. # 8 also tends to nip plugs. No independent fuel system just a stock system with an in tank 255. The kit is jetted a little rich anyway so it should do better now that each cylinder is getting the exact same mixture delivered. I’ll tune it by reading plugs at the track.
 
#11
DAVE94LIGHTNING said:
Yeah I know those are the usual problem cylinders due to the longer runners. # 8 also tends to nip plugs. No independent fuel system just a stock system with an in tank 255. The kit is jetted a little rich anyway so it should do better now that each cylinder is getting the exact same mixture delivered. I’ll tune it by reading plugs at the track.
Eh, I start to get a little not in my stomach when someone is running 2 stages on 93' Octane. I don't see why wouldn't use this as an opportunity to put a higher Octane fuel cell in to run with the nitrous.

Kurt
 
#12
revhead347 said:
Eh, I start to get a little not in my stomach when someone is running 2 stages on 93' Octane. I don't see why wouldn't use this as an opportunity to put a higher Octane fuel cell in to run with the nitrous.

Kurt
Sorry I wasn't clear. I do run higher octane all with the stock fuel system other than the in tank 255 and 30lb injectors. I experimented with VP 110 and 116. I used 116 because it allowed me to get the most power running the most total timing and had the best looking plugs.
 
#13
DAVE94LIGHTNING said:
I want this for the intake beneath my Kenne Bell.

:nice:
 
