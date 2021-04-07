Hidden nitrous under EFI intake anyone?

I do understand the appreciation of a technical exercise, but from a practical stand point it won't work on that engine for 2 reasons. The way to hide a nitrous kit to win races is to hide a single jet dry kit. Hide the nozzle inside a copper NPT nipple, and put a rubber vacuum hose over it so it looks like a vacuum line. Tuck the fuel pressure T under the manifold, and hide the solenoids in the fender. That's going to give you as little as 50 extra hp without anyone noticing to get you past someone.



First reason this isn't going to work is pretty obvious, that nitrous kit is going to have to be tuned; which means changing jets, which means pulling the intake in between dyno pulls. at $110/hr of dyno time. Second reason is that when a small block Ford with a GT40 intake gets hit with a fogger shot, that bitch is going to grunt so hard that everyone is going to know what you did there. Even the Honda Civic kids are going to know you just shot a huge wad of giggle juice into it. If it were an 800hp BBC, it might go un noticed, but not on a GT40 intake SBC. So you win one race, and every other race will be predicated on that fact that everyone knows you are hiding a nitrous kit. That, and your credibility has been soiled.



As a technical exercise, that's some pretty slick work there. I like it.



Kurt