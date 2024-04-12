Electrical HOLLEY

Apr 5, 2024
Dallas tx
I’m swapping my 95 mustang 5.0 to a carb with an AODE transmission that already I’m going to buy Holley stand alone and put a TPS sensor on the carb my question is what is the easiest route to get all of my gauges to work whether it’s on the cluster or custom gauges also, the RPM gauge I am not quite sure about. I have not bought an ignition set up such as a billet distributor or a 6AL box.. I have a couple of questions what is the easiest route to make My cluster Work and gauges? Another question what is the most simplistic set up with ignition and HEI distributor or 6al and MSD billet distributor? ( I am ditching EFI completely, I bought a brawler carburetor 600 CFM and I’m just tired of EFI)
 

