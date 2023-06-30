How It's Made: Diode Dynamics Factory Tour 2023

Come with us as we give you an exclusive look inside our NEW 70,000-square-foot headquarters facility!

Equipped with everything from a light tunnel to automated circuit board assembly lines, this facility is where we design, engineer, and build premium LED lighting accessories.

A team of nearly 90 people supports the entire operation, including sales, service, marketing, engineering, production, logistics, and operations staff.

We take pride in our quality products, our customer-focused service, and our work in going "against the grain" to manufacture products here in the USA!

Main headquarters, Engineering, and Compliance Testing.
  • Test garage and media studio
  • Showroom and meeting spaces
  • General offices
  • ESD-safe electrical laboratory
  • DOT/SAE compliance environmental test chambers
  • Goniometer and integrating sphere for photometric testing
  • Engineering offices
Home of Diode Dynamics Manufacturing and Distribution.
  • Automated SMT lines for PCB assembly
  • Wire assembly and manual workstations
  • Ultrasonic and hot plate welding
  • Conformal coating and encapsulation
  • Support shop with CNC machining, cutting, and press
  • Warehouse and distribution

Free Facility Tours:
M-F 10:00-5:00 pm, CST

Diode Dynamics Headquarters:
3870 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301

Contact Us!
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 314-205-3033

Thank you to all forum members for choosing to support Diode Dynamics!

8qceIjC.jpg

WKuRkEI.png

 

