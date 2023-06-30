How It's Made: Diode Dynamics Factory Tour 2023

Diode Dynamics
Come with us as we give you an exclusive look inside our NEW 70,000-square-foot headquarters facility!
Equipped with everything from a light tunnel to automated circuit board assembly lines, this facility is where we design, engineer, and build premium LED lighting accessories.
A team of nearly 90 people supports the entire operation, including sales, service, marketing, engineering, production, logistics, and operations staff.
We take pride in our quality products, our customer-focused service, and our work in going "against the grain" to manufacture products here in the USA!
Main headquarters, Engineering, and Compliance Testing.
- Test garage and media studio
- Showroom and meeting spaces
- General offices
- ESD-safe electrical laboratory
- DOT/SAE compliance environmental test chambers
- Goniometer and integrating sphere for photometric testing
- Engineering offices
- Automated SMT lines for PCB assembly
- Wire assembly and manual workstations
- Ultrasonic and hot plate welding
- Conformal coating and encapsulation
- Support shop with CNC machining, cutting, and press
- Warehouse and distribution
Free Facility Tours:
M-F 10:00-5:00 pm, CST
Diode Dynamics Headquarters:
3870 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301
Contact Us!
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 314-205-3033
Thank you to all forum members for choosing to support Diode Dynamics!