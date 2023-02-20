Hurst Competition Plus shifter question

My 67 Coupe is running a 289 HP with a Borg Warner T10.
I've installed a Hurst Competition Plus shifter that shifts from 1st through 4th like clockwork. When I shift it to reverse, the lever engages and the tranny hits reverse but the shifter lever does not follow the full distance causing the transmission to slip out of gear. The synchronizers are new as the transmission has just been rebuilt. When the transmission is shifted into reverse, I can crawl underneath the car and move the lever with my hand to fully engage it. When I set up the linkage, I had the transmission in neutral, a Hurst plastic neutral rod fully ingaged in the shifter holding it in the neutral position. The rods were all adjusted until they fit in the lever openings with ease. Is there something inside of the shifter body that could be preventing the reverse lever from travelling the full distance? Any help you guys can give me will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks in advance!
Chuck
 

