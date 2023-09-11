Hey guys. Recently got back into fox bodies and picked up a bone stock 1987 GT Vert. I picked up an old school Hurst short throw shifter a few weeks from a local guy that parts out fox bodies. Went to install it today and the entire install went smooth until I had to install the factory boot and trim ring. The plate on top of the shifter that holds the shift stops protrudes so high that you cant get the trim ring back on. I have installed a ton of shifters in fox bodies over the years and its the first time I am running into this. Anyone else ever run into this issue?