I’m Curious —-Why a Fox?

I've always been into the IIs, but liked the Fox cars. I think it was around 89 when I saw a black 82 GT at the local dealer that they got in on trade. I really wanted that car but just couldn't afford it since I was still in high school. Fast forward a few years and my brother come home on leave in a black 84-1/2 GT with T-tops. I loved that car after driving it, up until the point the hood flew up on me.About a year later my mom bought herself a red 85 GT. It drove completely different compared to the 84 - it had more power, cornered better, and just felt more solid. I ran against my girlfriend in her 85 Trans Am and just walked away from her - it was no contest. Fast forward to the 2010s and I found an 84 convertible that was being sold as a project. I swapped the 3.8 V6 for a 5.0 and drove that around for a while before selling it to move to Georgia. My ex missed the convertible so I ended up keeping another project convertible, this time an 87 GT. The ex is long gone (thankfully!), but the Mustang is still sitting on my garage pad waiting for me to get to work on it. I think the draw, at least for me, is part nostalgic, part financial. These cars are/were fairly cheap to play with compared to so many other cars and parts are plentiful. Take my II for example, parts for that aren't near as easy to come by and would generally be more expensive compared to the GT. Honestly, I think the Fox Mustangs are the Tri-Five Chevys of our generation.