Hello, I bought a 1978 Mustang II Cobra project car. It was white with the red, orange, and gold stripes. I am looking for the dimensions of the stripes Cobra and Roman numerial II. I want to paint them on instead of the vinyl stripes. I have the rear spoiler, and hood scoop that still has them on them. So I can do over the hood, roof, and spoilers. I have a plotter, to do the letters and number II. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance.