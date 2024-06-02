I am Running the - Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist - Help Please

So, I got to #5 - B: checking injector for 12V with key in the on position, with my meter reading absolutely nothing (as in nothing at all, my test light detects no electric current at all). Strange thing is when I have the key in the off position my injectors read 9ish volts. I pulled the injector harness off at the salt/pepper connector, checked for continuity and cleaned up both sides of the connectors (which actually got me to reading 9ish volts, whereas before it was 5ish volts).



Checking the female side of the "pepper" connector, with key on, my test light reads nothing, won't even come on. With key off my test light reads 9ish volts. Checking the "salt" side of the connector is same except it reads 12ish volts. I've pulled the computer and cleaned up its connectors and everything inside looks as good as I can tell, which I also found out it was refurbished or replaced in 2014 via a little sticker on the case. I also replaced the EEC relay and checked wiring around the computer. Is it a bad computer?



I'm wondering if anyone has had any of these symptoms before or have any idea what I might be dealing with here. It seems like the injector harness is fine, with the main issue being the "pepper" side to the computer/relay isn't getting 12V. She's an 89 with a 5.0 and 5-speed TR3550. I love her and want to zoom around in her! But alas, she crapped out end of last season and I've been chasing gremlins since then.