I am Running the - Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist - Help Please

8

89Foxxy

New Member
Jun 2, 2024
1
0
1
KY
#1
So, I got to #5 - B: checking injector for 12V with key in the on position, with my meter reading absolutely nothing (as in nothing at all, my test light detects no electric current at all). Strange thing is when I have the key in the off position my injectors read 9ish volts. I pulled the injector harness off at the salt/pepper connector, checked for continuity and cleaned up both sides of the connectors (which actually got me to reading 9ish volts, whereas before it was 5ish volts).

Checking the female side of the "pepper" connector, with key on, my test light reads nothing, won't even come on. With key off my test light reads 9ish volts. Checking the "salt" side of the connector is same except it reads 12ish volts. I've pulled the computer and cleaned up its connectors and everything inside looks as good as I can tell, which I also found out it was refurbished or replaced in 2014 via a little sticker on the case. I also replaced the EEC relay and checked wiring around the computer. Is it a bad computer?

I'm wondering if anyone has had any of these symptoms before or have any idea what I might be dealing with here. It seems like the injector harness is fine, with the main issue being the "pepper" side to the computer/relay isn't getting 12V. She's an 89 with a 5.0 and 5-speed TR3550. I love her and want to zoom around in her! But alas, she crapped out end of last season and I've been chasing gremlins since then.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
89Foxxy said:
So, I got to #5 - B: checking injector for 12V with key in the on position, with my meter reading absolutely nothing (as in nothing at all, my test light detects no electric current at all). Strange thing is when I have the key in the off position my injectors read 9ish volts. I pulled the injector harness off at the salt/pepper connector, checked for continuity and cleaned up both sides of the connectors (which actually got me to reading 9ish volts, whereas before it was 5ish volts).

Checking the female side of the "pepper" connector, with key on, my test light reads nothing, won't even come on. With key off my test light reads 9ish volts. Checking the "salt" side of the connector is same except it reads 12ish volts. I've pulled the computer and cleaned up its connectors and everything inside looks as good as I can tell, which I also found out it was refurbished or replaced in 2014 via a little sticker on the case. I also replaced the EEC relay and checked wiring around the computer. Is it a bad computer?

I'm wondering if anyone has had any of these symptoms before or have any idea what I might be dealing with here. It seems like the injector harness is fine, with the main issue being the "pepper" side to the computer/relay isn't getting 12V. She's an 89 with a 5.0 and 5-speed TR3550. I love her and want to zoom around in her! But alas, she crapped out end of last season and I've been chasing gremlins since then.
Click to expand...
Since she crapped out, it could be your TFI Module starting to go. To check it Buy this from Ebay and don't forget to buy a 9 volt battery. Comes with instructions, when you plug in the tfi there should be a light green light that lights up and when your clip the clip onto the 1st pin of the 3 it should turn solid green meaning the tfi is good. Works amazing highly recommend every foxbody owner to buy one.
Check out KASTAR 271a For Ford Ignition Module Tester Tfi Edis 6 Pin EEC-iv USA on eBay!
www.ebay.ca

KASTAR 271a For Ford Ignition Module Tester Tfi Edis 6 Pin EEC-iv USA | eBay

Find many great new & used options and get the best deals for KASTAR 271a For Ford Ignition Module Tester Tfi Edis 6 Pin EEC-iv USA at the best online prices at eBay! Free shipping for many products!
www.ebay.ca
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

evintho
Fuel Why does the fuel pump prime and then stop?
Replies
3
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
C
Electrical please help! ive tried everything! no spark from coil!
Replies
43
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
J
Fox 1986 Mustang LX Convertible 3.8L fuel pump issue
Replies
1
Views
242
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
F
Electrical Pink/Black Wire Specifically
Replies
4
Views
621
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Creomod
Battery & cel light on no key!
Replies
43
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Creomod
Creomod
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu