I hate small parts

So I finally got time to start changing out the valve seals on installed heads. So after about 4 valves into this I dropped a keeper into the engine bay abyss. It was in slow motion as it dropped bouncing with a pinging sound then silence. Well actually the cursing began after I looked under the car and nothing. After contemplating this dilemma I had the idea to use the air hose to blow around and successfully found it under the car. I did it once more and the process worked again