I have a 04 F150 heritage that is a problem child

04 150 heritage 4.2 4x2 5 speed

Fails I/M, Check engine lamp on, codes P0303 P0316 one fuel trim + .24 the other .07negative

I cannot remember exactly which fuel trim was which number. The truck defiantly runs on 5 cylinders

I have replaced the intake gaskets both uppers and the lower

I have replaced all 6 injectors with ford ones

New Motorcraft ignition coil

I have had the intake off numerous times, enough that I have changed the isolator bolts twice i think

I have not smoke checked it because I have no smoke machine

It does have intermittent lean codes on both banks

The Maf has been replaced with aftermarket one and a new Motorcraft one

I have tried a couple of different throttle air bypasss valves

I have a New PCV valve and Hose to the valve cover

The EVAP hose is intact and the valve does not leak

Absolutely lost on this pile, ready for a grenade

Any help appreciated