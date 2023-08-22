I have a 04 F150 heritage that is a problem child

manicmechanic007
5 Year Member
-
- Sep 26, 2017
-
- 2,117
-
- 588
-
- 143
Sorry, very long intro
04 150 heritage 4.2 4x2 5 speed
Fails I/M, Check engine lamp on, codes P0303 P0316 one fuel trim + .24 the other .07negative
I cannot remember exactly which fuel trim was which number. The truck defiantly runs on 5 cylinders
I have replaced the intake gaskets both uppers and the lower
I have replaced all 6 injectors with ford ones
New Motorcraft ignition coil
I have had the intake off numerous times, enough that I have changed the isolator bolts twice i think
I have not smoke checked it because I have no smoke machine
It does have intermittent lean codes on both banks
The Maf has been replaced with aftermarket one and a new Motorcraft one
I have tried a couple of different throttle air bypasss valves
I have a New PCV valve and Hose to the valve cover
The EVAP hose is intact and the valve does not leak
Absolutely lost on this pile, ready for a grenade
Any help appreciated
04 150 heritage 4.2 4x2 5 speed
Fails I/M, Check engine lamp on, codes P0303 P0316 one fuel trim + .24 the other .07negative
I cannot remember exactly which fuel trim was which number. The truck defiantly runs on 5 cylinders
I have replaced the intake gaskets both uppers and the lower
I have replaced all 6 injectors with ford ones
New Motorcraft ignition coil
I have had the intake off numerous times, enough that I have changed the isolator bolts twice i think
I have not smoke checked it because I have no smoke machine
It does have intermittent lean codes on both banks
The Maf has been replaced with aftermarket one and a new Motorcraft one
I have tried a couple of different throttle air bypasss valves
I have a New PCV valve and Hose to the valve cover
The EVAP hose is intact and the valve does not leak
Absolutely lost on this pile, ready for a grenade
Any help appreciated