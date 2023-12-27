Change engine harness with engine swap, need a new harness?

L

lowtek

Member
Jul 28, 2023
2
1
13
#1
Bought an unfinished 03 GT project with an unfinished engine swap. The motor is supposed to be from a 98. There are engine wire harness connectors with no place to go or the length seems way too short.
I think the engine wiring harness is the one that came with the replacement engine.

Am I right thinking I need a 99-04 engine wiring harness? If so I'm looking for a harness

RichK
AKA lowtek
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

evintho
Electrical I need a new engine wiring harness. Recommendations please.
Replies
7
Views
592
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Ian_stanggt
98 gt transmission swap help
Replies
0
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Ian_stanggt
Ian_stanggt
reddy351
SOLD 1994/95 engine wiring harness and T4M0 computer
Replies
1
Views
780
Engine and Power Adder Parts
nynce
nynce
K
88gt swap into 1993 4 cylinder
Replies
7
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
B
For Sale Multiply 1993 Wiring Harness'
Replies
1
Views
405
Interior Exterior Parts
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu