Change engine harness with engine swap, need a new harness?

Bought an unfinished 03 GT project with an unfinished engine swap. The motor is supposed to be from a 98. There are engine wire harness connectors with no place to go or the length seems way too short.
I think the engine wiring harness is the one that came with the replacement engine.
Am I right thinking I need a 99-04 engine wiring harness? If so I'm looking for a harness
RichK
AKA lowtek
