I need to make a decision for my '54 project. I loved the sound my donor '93 LX had! Stock 5.0 motor with Magnaflows. It sounded healthy and mellow but not droney (is that a word?) Don't know what model number the mufflers were but they were rather long. It also had the full cat system on it. It's the same motor in my '54 but with Hedman shorty headers, no cats and a full 2-1/2" exhaust all the way out the back. Any idea what Magnaflows I may have had on the original donor? I know....subjective question!