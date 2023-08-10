Car cranks but won't start

Motor_City_MUSCLE
- Aug 9, 2023
Help! I have 1995 GT. Prior to upgrading the throttle body and cold air intake, car started fine. After installing SR 75mm throttle body and SR cold air intake the car cranks but doesn’t turn over. Does a bigger throttle body require a tune. Nowhere on American Muscle did it say it was required. I watched the YouTube video of this exact unit and they never mention it being required either.
I did the following…
- set the TPS to 0.818 (range 0.75-0.98)
- checked the throttle body with peddle to the floor before installing the cold air intake
- disconnected the battery for 30 min
- checked air intake connections
- checked throttle body connections
- checked battery
