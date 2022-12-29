Suspension Improving 60ft times on my 92GT, please help!

So the entire time I've owned my GT I've been stuck at 2.0X 60ft's, being able to get a few 1.9X's. My first attempt to remedy this was 255mm Toyo R888's, I still spun with just 260~ hp. Thought new shocks would help, put strange 10 way adjustables on it and the reccomended drag settings, still spinning. Still trying to chase down this issue, looking at springs and rear control arms. It is a 5 speed car with a stage 1 exedy clutch and still has the stock 3.08 gears. (the posi works it has fresh clutch packs)
 

Snapchat-2052659532.jpg
 
The pinion angle can be changed so that when you load the rear end with tq, it gets pushed downward increasing the weight on the tires to the pavement. There is a vid on YouTube about it. Maybe I can find it
 
John Dirks Jr said:
The pinion angle can be changed so that when you load the rear end with tq, it gets pushed downward increasing the weight on the tires to the pavement. There is a vid on YouTube about it. Maybe I can find it
Click to expand...
I just watched a video yesterday that mentioned it, heard that team Z makes a upper control arm relocator kit or should I just go with adjustable control arms?
 
John Dirks Jr said:
It's actully about the angle of the upper control arms, not so much the pinion angle. I think this vid explains it pretty good


View: https://youtu.be/VkrVi7EQ4iI
Click to expand...

Yup that's the one I watched, my car is likely never gonna go on slicks so I think I'm just gonna grab the cheap pair of non-adjustable UPR control arms and see how they do. Is there anything worth doing with the front suspension or will the strange shocks I have do fine? I have videos of the launch and the front lifts really nice but the rear seems to either not move or have very minimal squat.
 
90sickfox said:
What tire pressure do you run at the track ?
Click to expand...
Earlier this year in June when I ran it I think I took them to 20 at first, then took them down to 16 or 18 after that. Didn't really see much improvement. To launch the car I slip the clutch to get it to roll out and to keep the rpm up. After the car is rolling I try to get off the clutch as fast as possible to keep from burning it. The car spins when I am at like 1/2 way to the 60 ft bulb trying to get out of the clutch. I can't think of a better way to launch the car. I've tried getting out of the clutch sooner it either bogs down to 3000rpm or spins. My thought is too much wheelspeed from the 3.08 gear
 
For those with more experience than me on this topic, I have a question. The OP has 3.08 rear gears. Even if he gets the tires to hook, how good of a 60' can he expect?
 
1992 5.Slow GT said:
Earlier this year in June when I ran it I think I took them to 20 at first, then took them down to 16 or 18 after that. Didn't really see much improvement. To launch the car I slip the clutch to get it to roll out and to keep the rpm up. After the car is rolling I try to get off the clutch as fast as possible to keep from burning it. The car spins when I am at like 1/2 way to the 60 ft bulb trying to get out of the clutch. I can't think of a better way to launch the car. I've tried getting out of the clutch sooner it either bogs down to 3000rpm or spins. My thought is too much wheelspeed from the 3.08 gear
Click to expand...

With only 260 hp and 3.08 gears, you might be expecting too much. When you say it bogs down to 3000 rpm, I'm wondering what rpm you are trying to launch at? 3000 is not necessarily a "bogged down" rpm for an engine making 260hp. I think you might be over revving on the clutch dump for your particular combo. BTW, in my opinion you shouldn't be "slipping" the clutch out like you mention.
 
John Dirks Jr said:
With only 260 hp and 3.08 gears, you might be expecting too much. When you say it bogs down to 3000 rpm, I'm wondering what rpm you are trying to launch at? 3000 is not necessarily a "bogged down" rpm for an engine making 260hp. I think you might be over revving on the clutch dump for your particular combo. BTW, in my opinion you shouldn't be "slipping" the clutch out like you mention.
Click to expand...
So just to put this out there I'm only 20 and I've been away from the car for most of the last 2 years because I'm in the military. Got the car when I was 16 and have just been trying to get it in the 13's since then so I've just been trying to drive it the fastest way I know how, I am not gonna act like I'm a great driver. I had been doing this type of launch for a while on the stock clutch and when I replaced it, there was no noticable damage so in my mind I figured I wasn't gonna hurt the car doing it. And I guess when I say "bogged" i just mean the car was lower than I wanted it to be in the rev range. Kind of a stupid way for me to put it I guess so I apologize
 
Thanks for serving our country and there's no need to apologize for anything. As I said, other people on here with more experience than me at racing these cars will have more insight than me. Believe me, my 92 also has a traction problem that I hope to improve.

By questioning what you have been saying, I'm trying to clarify what's happening and that will help you get some good answers.
 
Monkeybutt2000 said:
It's much easier to launch the car with a lower (3.55 or more) gear. The fastest I ever went on Drag radials and a 3.73 was 13.56, on a bone stock engine.
Click to expand...
I've thought about getting 3.55's for it but my mechanical skill and lack of tool collection have prevented me from doing the job. I'm only home for 1 month out of the year so I currently don't have the means to do it. May look at having a shop do it. I plan to get them done in the future but just looking if there is anything at the moment that can help
 
I couldn't get mine to hook with drag radials at the track no matter what I did. I have 3.73 gears, UPR adjustable upper and Maximum Motorsport lowers, stock springs and Strange 10 way adjustable shocks. I went to Mickey Thompson ET Street bias plys and finally was able to get it to hook. I do have a bit more power than you with a Vortech supercharger, but I was able to go from low 8's to mid 7's in the 1/8th by switching to bias ply tires. I'm far from an expert drag racer. I'm just an old guy that likes to mess around at test and tunes a few times a year to see if I can get a little faster. I do think you're going to need a gear change and control arm upgrade to see any real gains though.
 
