John Dirks Jr said: With only 260 hp and 3.08 gears, you might be expecting too much. When you say it bogs down to 3000 rpm, I'm wondering what rpm you are trying to launch at? 3000 is not necessarily a "bogged down" rpm for an engine making 260hp. I think you might be over revving on the clutch dump for your particular combo. BTW, in my opinion you shouldn't be "slipping" the clutch out like you mention. Click to expand...

So just to put this out there I'm only 20 and I've been away from the car for most of the last 2 years because I'm in the military. Got the car when I was 16 and have just been trying to get it in the 13's since then so I've just been trying to drive it the fastest way I know how, I am not gonna act like I'm a great driver. I had been doing this type of launch for a while on the stock clutch and when I replaced it, there was no noticable damage so in my mind I figured I wasn't gonna hurt the car doing it. And I guess when I say "bogged" i just mean the car was lower than I wanted it to be in the rev range. Kind of a stupid way for me to put it I guess so I apologize