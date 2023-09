90sickfox said: What tire pressure do you run at the track ? Click to expand...

Earlier this year in June when I ran it I think I took them to 20 at first, then took them down to 16 or 18 after that. Didn't really see much improvement. To launch the car I slip the clutch to get it to roll out and to keep the rpm up. After the car is rolling I try to get off the clutch as fast as possible to keep from burning it. The car spins when I am at like 1/2 way to the 60 ft bulb trying to get out of the clutch. I can't think of a better way to launch the car. I've tried getting out of the clutch sooner it either bogs down to 3000rpm or spins. My thought is too much wheelspeed from the 3.08 gear