Fox In the midst of a wheel dilemma…solved

What would you choose?

  • 17x8/9 Chrome Pony

    Votes: 6 42.9%

  • 17x8/9 Chrome Saleen SC w/rivets

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • 17x8/9 Silver Saleen SC w/rivets

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Gold SVE Mesh

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Other 4 lug choice?

    Votes: 3 21.4%

  • 10 holes woooo!

    Votes: 1 7.1%
  • Total voters
    14

BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

I’m wanting to pull the trigger on some 17 inch silver pony wheels for my white GT. Those will be the next wheel I go with.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Pony.

Never liked the SC wheel by LMR. I love the real Saleen wheels, but never liked the copy version. Ironically there are a few aftermarket wheels that feature that design.

ASSO makes a version. So does Cosmis with the XT-005


591AE53A-D96E-482D-8096-DEE94929FFF4.jpeg
 
rednotch

rednotch

Mustang5L5 said:
Pony.

Never liked the SC wheel by LMR. I love the real Saleen wheels, but never liked the copy version. Ironically there are a few aftermarket wheels that feature that design.

ASSO makes a version. So does Cosmis with the XT-005


591AE53A-D96E-482D-8096-DEE94929FFF4.jpeg
How about the real saleen speedline 4 lug versions they had available threw the catalog back then..... I missed a half set in a local online auction but met the dude who got them, actualy did me a huge favor too with all the junk I picked up. Sadly need refinishing though. Similar condition to these, not the actual 2 he got. I probably wouldn't have bid on em but was like damn, how did I miss those lol.
 

nickyb

nickyb

I vote ponies, I had two sets one silver one black, then went five lug cobra brakes and picked up a deal on premium gts.
 

mikestang63

mikestang63

VERY old school but so am I

on the 90 vert
ROH 17" Cobra R's 245/45/17 & 275/45/47
15" Weld Big n Littles 165r/15 & 275/60/15

on the 86 T Top
15 x 8 Welds with 225/60/15 BFG's
 

deathb4dismount

deathb4dismount

Rdub6 said:
Get yourself some 17” ROH ZR6. Best Foxbody wheel ever!!
I prefer the ROH ZS or the Snypers. Just hard to find these days. I sold off set of staggered Mavromont Pony Rs that I never mounted. I didnt want to deal with the headache of a 10 inch wheel outback. I've always leaned towards the Ponies, but when I see them in pictures lately something just looks off. Like the 17 inches is too big for the shape of the wheel. I dont know, it's probably just me. The SC wheels look pretty good everything I've seen them on, but I know opinions on them have kind of soured lately. I like the way they look on the rear, but on the front there is just too much lip compared to the original Stern wheels. I'm overthinking this.
 
rednotch

rednotch

deathb4dismount said:
I love them on coupes. GTs though, meh. There is no way I want run a skinny tire on a street car.
Eh I did it for years, the 17/18's are too expensive these days to do it at $310 a tire now and your screwed if you catch a flat, but if my beater didn't have 13" cobra fronts, it would have one of my old sets of drag lite's or pro stars on it, none of them are daily drivers these days though. I mean hell I drove in snow on skinnies and old et streets as a kid more then once, just had to be cautious. I'll take those over the China 17 & 18 rims everyone's selling now any day....

I have the cheapy jegs/ vision rims for the beater Gt and slicks along with a set of race stars for my 28" slicks, had some dirt cheap 175/55r17's from achilles on the 17" skinnies but Michelin put a stop to those getting imported when they bough the company lol think only the smart car used them in the states, better load and speed rating then a VW tire, but a tad on the short side, at $100 a pair I didn't care and they ride better then the mickey radials. otherwise that car has some black knock off cobra r's with bullit caps that where on it when I picked it up. ... The china rims are way to heavy and balanced worth a :poo: for the ones i've had, rather run oem ford wheel. All the China rims where dirt cheap before the tarrifs kicked in on them at the end of 2019, now you can get better stuff for the price..
 
2000xp8

2000xp8

rednotch said:
Eh I did it for years, the 17/18's are too expensive these days to do it at $310 a tire now.
Not sure where you shop for tires or what kind, but only the super high end tires cost that much.
For example, tirerack has plenty of the size i run up front (235/40/18) for under $200.
I bought a set of kuhmo v730 summer tires (street road race tire) on amazon for $145 each.
Even a set of michelin pilot cup tires are less than $310 a piece.
17's and 18's are small tires nowadays with trucks and suvs running 22+.

In an age where street cars with 4 real tires run in the 9's, skinnies are pointless IMO. Might was well have as much tire on the ground as possible.
 
rednotch

rednotch

2000xp8 said:
Not sure where you shop for tires or what kind, but only the super high end tires cost that much.
For example, tirerack has plenty of the size i run up front (235/40/18) for under $200.
I bought a set of kuhmo v730 summer tires (street road race tire) on amazon for $145 each.
Even a set of michelin pilot cup tires are less than $310 a piece.
17's and 18's are small tires nowadays with trucks and suvs running 22+.

In an age where street cars with 4 real tires run in the 9's, skinnies are pointless IMO. Might was well have as much tire on the ground as possible.
Go price mickey Thompson tires.... Ever since Goodyear bought them they have been price gouging the slicks, drag radials and sportsman radial skinnies. Only a few options for the 17 and larger skinnies which is what I was refering to not normal stocked sized 17/18's.
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
None of the 5-spoke patterns look right with 4 lugs, IMO. So, until the SVE 10th Anniversary 7-double-spoke wheels showed up, I liked the 17" Ponies the most. With the SVEs, I prefer the non-deep dish rears.

NewWheels3.jpg


They sure made a hell of a difference compared to the 16" stockers, IMO:

NewPipes01.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
