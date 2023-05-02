deathb4dismount
I need new tires so why not new wheels too. Having trouble deciding which to run. They will be going on a white 1990 GT
How about the real saleen speedline 4 lug versions they had available threw the catalog back then..... I missed a half set in a local online auction but met the dude who got them, actualy did me a huge favor too with all the junk I picked up. Sadly need refinishing though. Similar condition to these, not the actual 2 he got. I probably wouldn't have bid on em but was like damn, how did I miss those lol.Pony.
Never liked the SC wheel by LMR. I love the real Saleen wheels, but never liked the copy version. Ironically there are a few aftermarket wheels that feature that design.
ASSO makes a version. So does Cosmis with the XT-005
I will never grow tired of good ole draglites... Too many low quality China rims these days, and there heavy as hell.VERY old school but so am I
on the 90 vert
ROH 17" Cobra R's 245/45/17 & 275/45/47
15" Weld Big n Littles 165r/15 & 275/60/15
on the 86 T Top
15 x 8 Welds with 225/60/15 BFG's
I prefer the ROH ZS or the Snypers. Just hard to find these days. I sold off set of staggered Mavromont Pony Rs that I never mounted. I didnt want to deal with the headache of a 10 inch wheel outback. I've always leaned towards the Ponies, but when I see them in pictures lately something just looks off. Like the 17 inches is too big for the shape of the wheel. I dont know, it's probably just me. The SC wheels look pretty good everything I've seen them on, but I know opinions on them have kind of soured lately. I like the way they look on the rear, but on the front there is just too much lip compared to the original Stern wheels. I'm overthinking this.Get yourself some 17” ROH ZR6. Best Foxbody wheel ever!!
I love them on coupes. GTs though, meh. There is no way I want run a skinny tire on a street car.I will never grow tired of good ole draglites... Too many low quality China rims these days, and there heavy as hell.
Eh I did it for years, the 17/18's are too expensive these days to do it at $310 a tire now and your screwed if you catch a flat, but if my beater didn't have 13" cobra fronts, it would have one of my old sets of drag lite's or pro stars on it, none of them are daily drivers these days though. I mean hell I drove in snow on skinnies and old et streets as a kid more then once, just had to be cautious. I'll take those over the China 17 & 18 rims everyone's selling now any day....I love them on coupes. GTs though, meh. There is no way I want run a skinny tire on a street car.
Not sure where you shop for tires or what kind, but only the super high end tires cost that much.Eh I did it for years, the 17/18's are too expensive these days to do it at $310 a tire now.
Go price mickey Thompson tires.... Ever since Goodyear bought them they have been price gouging the slicks, drag radials and sportsman radial skinnies. Only a few options for the 17 and larger skinnies which is what I was refering to not normal stocked sized 17/18's.Not sure where you shop for tires or what kind, but only the super high end tires cost that much.
For example, tirerack has plenty of the size i run up front (235/40/18) for under $200.
I bought a set of kuhmo v730 summer tires (street road race tire) on amazon for $145 each.
Even a set of michelin pilot cup tires are less than $310 a piece.
17's and 18's are small tires nowadays with trucks and suvs running 22+.
In an age where street cars with 4 real tires run in the 9's, skinnies are pointless IMO. Might was well have as much tire on the ground as possible.