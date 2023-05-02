deathb4dismount said: I love them on coupes. GTs though, meh. There is no way I want run a skinny tire on a street car. Click to expand...

Eh I did it for years, the 17/18's are too expensive these days to do it at $310 a tire now and your screwed if you catch a flat, but if my beater didn't have 13" cobra fronts, it would have one of my old sets of drag lite's or pro stars on it, none of them are daily drivers these days though. I mean hell I drove in snow on skinnies and old et streets as a kid more then once, just had to be cautious. I'll take those over the China 17 & 18 rims everyone's selling now any day....I have the cheapy jegs/ vision rims for the beater Gt and slicks along with a set of race stars for my 28" slicks, had some dirt cheap 175/55r17's from achilles on the 17" skinnies but Michelin put a stop to those getting imported when they bough the company lol think only the smart car used them in the states, better load and speed rating then a VW tire, but a tad on the short side, at $100 a pair I didn't care and they ride better then the mickey radials. otherwise that car has some black knock off cobra r's with bullit caps that where on it when I picked it up. ... The china rims are way to heavy and balanced worth afor the ones i've had, rather run oem ford wheel. All the China rims where dirt cheap before the tarrifs kicked in on them at the end of 2019, now you can get better stuff for the price..