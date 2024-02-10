Recently picked up a very clean low mile 82 GT which is mostly all original. Only mods seem to be springs, struts / shocks, and wheels and tires.
It runs super rich, especially when cold and I discovered that most of the emissions was taken off the passenger side (secondary air pump, valve, connections that go to the air cleaner and manifold etc). I feel like this is the reason it runs so rich currently. Plan was to find those emission parts and make it stock again but I can’t seem to find most of it, especially the brackets.
So I’m left with the idea of either returning to stock or going the route of performer intake, 4 barrel carb, shorty headers and calling it good instead of an in between emissions car.
It runs super rich, especially when cold and I discovered that most of the emissions was taken off the passenger side (secondary air pump, valve, connections that go to the air cleaner and manifold etc). I feel like this is the reason it runs so rich currently. Plan was to find those emission parts and make it stock again but I can’t seem to find most of it, especially the brackets.
So I’m left with the idea of either returning to stock or going the route of performer intake, 4 barrel carb, shorty headers and calling it good instead of an in between emissions car.