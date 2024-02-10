Fox What to do with my 82 GT

Recently picked up a very clean low mile 82 GT which is mostly all original. Only mods seem to be springs, struts / shocks, and wheels and tires.

It runs super rich, especially when cold and I discovered that most of the emissions was taken off the passenger side (secondary air pump, valve, connections that go to the air cleaner and manifold etc). I feel like this is the reason it runs so rich currently. Plan was to find those emission parts and make it stock again but I can’t seem to find most of it, especially the brackets.

So I’m left with the idea of either returning to stock or going the route of performer intake, 4 barrel carb, shorty headers and calling it good instead of an in between emissions car.
 

Welcome aboard :SN:


--and--


:worthlesb



Unless you're doing a concourse restoration or need the emissions equipment to register for road, I'd [foggettaboutit].

You can solve the rich/lean condition with or without it.

If it were mine... :chin

8.8 swap
dual exhaust
induction
 
IMG_2666.jpeg


IMG_2661.jpeg


IMG_2660.jpeg


IMG_2665.jpeg
 
Nice! I looked at a nice 82 GT in the late 80s-early 90s but wasn't able to get it. It's on my short list of "dream" cars.... :(

I agree with @Noobz347 - leave the emissions stuff off, it won't really solve anything as far as what you're experiencing. My Cobra II has run rich for quite some time and I've tinkered with the carb, but ultimately decided to pursue an aftermarket throttle body injection system. What I'm about to tackle on my car now would definitely fit your application even though my Cobra is a II. I've put together an install thread that has a pretty complete shopping list if that's something you think you might be interested in tackling: click here

Other than that, there are a multitude of other options: tackle tuning the current carburetor, upgrade the induction system and tune a new carb, install a fuel injection system from another car, preferably a 5.0 HO from the late 80s-early 90s, or different aftermarket fuel injection approaches. The only real limiting factors are your capabilities and your wallet. :nice:
 
