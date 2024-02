Nice! I looked at a nice 82 GT in the late 80s-early 90s but wasn't able to get it. It's on my short list of "dream" cars....I agree with @Noobz347 - leave the emissions stuff off, it won't really solve anything as far as what you're experiencing. My Cobra II has run rich for quite some time and I've tinkered with the carb, but ultimately decided to pursue an aftermarket throttle body injection system. What I'm about to tackle on my car now would definitely fit your application even though my Cobra is a II. I've put together an install thread that has a pretty complete shopping list if that's something you think you might be interested in tackling: click here Other than that, there are a multitude of other options: tackle tuning the current carburetor, upgrade the induction system and tune a new carb, install a fuel injection system from another car, preferably a 5.0 HO from the late 80s-early 90s, or different aftermarket fuel injection approaches. The only real limiting factors are your capabilities and your wallet.