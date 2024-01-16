Need me some wheels or a way to fix these ones

Piranahbite

Piranahbite

Active Member
Jan 21, 2022
201
47
38
American canyon
#1
Guys, I jacked up my wheels, I'm mad. are these fixable? i had a little run in with a curb and it kinda jacked up my front right wheel, or are these junk? if there junk, I need at least one or two (not sure if the back wheels jacked up) new wheels to replace these so I can avoid buying a new set of tires, but if its not avoidable...... perfect time for an upgrade!

my uncle used to have an '84 four eye, and he had some centerlines on it, i loved it, i was hoping to get a pair to match my dads car and my uncles, issue is i cant find them to save my life. dose anyone have anything their willing to part with? im based in Napa California
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20240116_105735531.jpg
    IMG_20240116_105735531.jpg
    757.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240116_103432400_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20240116_103432400_HDR.jpg
    527.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240116_103438822_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20240116_103438822_HDR.jpg
    757.4 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

horse sence
2006 GT rebuild
Replies
35
Views
2K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
G
Help! Car stalls when put in gear.
Replies
1
Views
114
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Mustang5L5
For Sale FS: 2x 1998 Cobra wheels
Replies
0
Views
209
Wheels Tires Brakes
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Mhalc1
Suspension Foxbody ride height change after installing new control arms
Replies
13
Views
826
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
AeroCoupe
Let's See Those Wheels!!!
Replies
25
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rednotch
rednotch
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu