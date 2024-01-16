Need me some wheels or a way to fix these ones

Piranahbite
Jan 21, 2022
- 201
- 47
- 38
Guys, I jacked up my wheels, I'm mad. are these fixable? i had a little run in with a curb and it kinda jacked up my front right wheel, or are these junk? if there junk, I need at least one or two (not sure if the back wheels jacked up) new wheels to replace these so I can avoid buying a new set of tires, but if its not avoidable...... perfect time for an upgrade!
my uncle used to have an '84 four eye, and he had some centerlines on it, i loved it, i was hoping to get a pair to match my dads car and my uncles, issue is i cant find them to save my life. dose anyone have anything their willing to part with? im based in Napa California
