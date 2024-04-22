Johndilan
Need some advice. Currently installing a new engine in my car . I am running a mild cam / p-1sc pro charger . The car originally had lime green injectors in it when I purchased , I’m guessing 42lb .
My question is . Should I run 42lb on this set up ? What options do I have without going crazy and changing the entire fuel system ?
