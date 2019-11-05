Innovate LC-2 Problem

Thanks for the info, Steve.
I'll have to do some reading on it, but it looks like it uses TS for calibration?
No need to calibrate the Spartan2 controller.
There is a companion video available here In this article I will be discussing and demonstrating how to maximize accuracy (or minimizing errors) when interfacing your Spartan Lambda Controller 2 to your MegaSquirt ECU. I will be utilizing the Output Sequencer feature on Spartan 2 to achieve...
www.14point7.com
I'm now glad I wired my DIYPNP to use either the WB or the NB on the passenger size.
The one on the driver's side is attached to a NB AFR gauge.
Just installed 2 new Bosch NB sensors, probably had them for 10 years.
I assume since it was tuned with the WB, it should work the same with the NB?