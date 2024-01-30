Exhaust Manifold Questions

Hello again friends!

I have been struggling to remove my pesky O2 sensor for a couple of weekends now, and at some point I decided that it would be significantly easier to get the O2 sensor out if I just remove the Exhaust manifold completely to do it. The manifold probably needs a cleaning, a new gasket, and a new coat of paint anyways so why not. However, in doing research on the hardware and tools required, I have run into a wall. I can’t find a solid answer anywhere about what types of bolts and studs are holding this thing in. I read somewhere that the regular mounting bolts are M10-1.50, but the poster did not mention a bolt length. I haven’t found anything solid on the type of studs that are used, will M11-1.75 x M12-1.75 x 65mm studs work for those? What kind of bolts are used on the flange connecting the manifold to the exhaust pipe? In order to get the correct thread chasers/tappers, I need to know the bolt and stud types for everything. also, will an M18 x 1.50 thread chaser work for the O2 sensor bung threads? Thank you for any information, I don’t really want to go pulling these bolts and studs out before I know where I can get new ones, so I turn to you all for some more help.