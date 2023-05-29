97 Cobra Bank 2 Running Rich

91LX302
Founding Member
-
- Jun 22, 2002
-
- 247
-
- 0
-
- 16
Picked up a ‘97 Cobra not too long ago which was running great but has been giving me some issues as of late.
The car is mostly stock with a K&N intake and Bassani x-pipe (with cats) and mufflers. The previous owner only drove it ~40,000 miles in 20 years so it spent most of its time in a garage.
I replaced the plugs (they were 20 years old) and changed the oil. Both passenger side (bank 2) O2s have been replaced along with the downstream bank 1 O2. Drove it for a few miles down the highway and was at a red light when it started smoking.
Long story short, the passenger side cylinder bank is running very rich. I pulled the plugs and you can see the 4 that are the issue after about 15 miles of driving.
I used forscan and I can see the upstream O2s working but noticed my fuel trims and injector pulses are off.
Open Loop
Short term fuel trim (1,2) - (3.5%,3.5%)
Injector pulse width (1,2) - (1.7 ms, 2.4 ms)
Closed Loop
Short term fuel trim (1,2) - (3.3%,16.7%)
Injector pulse width (1,2) - (1.7 ms, 2.5 ms)
Any ideas on what could be causing this? I’m going to start digging into the fuel system. I’m hoping there is some old vacuum line that is cracked or something like that but I’m not sure why only one bank is effected. I’m assuming the fuel pressure regulator controls both banks so I’m guessing an injector issue at this point.
Any thoughts?
The car is mostly stock with a K&N intake and Bassani x-pipe (with cats) and mufflers. The previous owner only drove it ~40,000 miles in 20 years so it spent most of its time in a garage.
I replaced the plugs (they were 20 years old) and changed the oil. Both passenger side (bank 2) O2s have been replaced along with the downstream bank 1 O2. Drove it for a few miles down the highway and was at a red light when it started smoking.
Long story short, the passenger side cylinder bank is running very rich. I pulled the plugs and you can see the 4 that are the issue after about 15 miles of driving.
I used forscan and I can see the upstream O2s working but noticed my fuel trims and injector pulses are off.
Open Loop
Short term fuel trim (1,2) - (3.5%,3.5%)
Injector pulse width (1,2) - (1.7 ms, 2.4 ms)
Closed Loop
Short term fuel trim (1,2) - (3.3%,16.7%)
Injector pulse width (1,2) - (1.7 ms, 2.5 ms)
Any ideas on what could be causing this? I’m going to start digging into the fuel system. I’m hoping there is some old vacuum line that is cracked or something like that but I’m not sure why only one bank is effected. I’m assuming the fuel pressure regulator controls both banks so I’m guessing an injector issue at this point.
Any thoughts?