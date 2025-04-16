Interior Door Panels

Good Afternoon,
I found these and was wondering if anyone else has used them. If you liked the way they turned out or not. I like the idea of the one piece molded plastic. Looks like a straight forward install with exception of bracing them in place until the adhesive drys. Let m e know if you have done this how do ypu brace/hold them in place
Thanks in advance...
I found these and was wondering if anyone else has used them. If you liked the way they turned out or not. I like the idea of the one piece molded plastic. Looks like a straight forward install with exception of bracing them in place until the adhesive drys. Let m e know if you have done this how do ypu brace/hold them in place
Thanks in advance...